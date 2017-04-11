Democratic hopes to unseat republicans

Posted:Apr 11 2017 08:11PM CDT

Updated:Apr 11 2017 08:54PM CDT

With the loss of the White House and both chambers of Congress in November, democrats are turning their attention to special elections. 

Two upcoming votes in Kansas and Georgia will fill seats previously held by GOP politicians. The winners of those races could say a lot about what voters think of the Trump administration's first two and a half months. 

GOP Consultant Matt Mackowiak and Ed Espinoza from Progress Texas discuss more. 


