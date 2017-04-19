FOX 7 Debate: Georgia election results

By: Mike Warren

Posted:Apr 19 2017 06:32PM CDT

Updated:Apr 19 2017 06:32PM CDT

The race for a congressional seat in Georgia is headed to a runoff. Democrat hopeful Jon Ossoff got 48 percent of the vote and now he will be on the ballot with Republican Karen Handel who brought in 19 percent. 

Here to talk more about the outcome and what could happen during the runoff election with us is GOP consultant Edward Getterman and Ed Espinoza from Progress Texas. 


