Joaquin Castro not running against Ted Cruz Politics Joaquin Castro not running against Ted Cruz Democratic U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro out of San Antonio has announced he will not run against Ted Cruz in next year's senate race.

U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke from El Paso is now the only hope for democrats.

GOP Consultant Matt Mackowiak and Glenn Smith from Progress Texas talk more about this.