Joaquin Castro not running against Ted Cruz

Posted:May 02 2017 08:47PM CDT

Updated:May 02 2017 08:47PM CDT

Democratic U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro out of San Antonio has announced he will not run against Ted Cruz in next year's senate race.

U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke from El Paso is now the only hope for democrats.

GOP Consultant Matt Mackowiak and Glenn Smith from Progress Texas talk more about this.


