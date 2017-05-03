FOX 7 Debate: FBI investigations into Trump, Clinton

By: Rebecca Thomas

Posted:May 03 2017 06:08PM CDT

Updated:May 03 2017 06:25PM CDT

The FBI Director is facing tough questions regarding the handling of investigations into Trump and Clinton.

Senators want to know why he broke FBI protocol by discussing the ongoing investigation into Clinton's emails days before the election but waited months after the election to make the investigation into the Trump campaign's possible ties public. Comey, meantime, says he has treated the two investigations equally. 

Here to discuss the fairness of Comey's investigations is GOP consultant Matt Mackowiak and Glenn Smith from Progress Texas. 


