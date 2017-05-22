Fox 7 Debate: Bathroom Bill

By: Mike Warren

Posted:May 22 2017 09:13PM CDT

Updated:May 22 2017 09:14PM CDT

AUSTIN, Texas - Last week, Lieutenant Governor Patrick threatened to request a special session if lawmakers didn't pass the so-called Bathroom Bill and property tax legislation by the end of the legislative session.

Since the threat, lawmakers have passed versions of both proposals.

GOP Consultant Matt Mackowiak and Ed Espinoza from Progress Texas discussed the bills passed and the fallout from the lieutenant governor's stern warning.

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories