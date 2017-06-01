Comey set to testify June 8 on Russia

By: Associated Press

Posted: Jun 01 2017 11:26AM CDT

Updated: Jun 01 2017 11:26AM CDT

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former FBI director James Comey is set to testify June 8 before the Senate intelligence committee investigating Russian activities during last year's election.

The committee said Thursday that Comey will testify in an open session, which will be followed by a closed session.

The committee's Republican chairman and senior Democrat have said members want to hear from Comey on his role in the development of the U.S. intelligence agencies' assessment that Russia interfered in last year's election.

They say they also hope Comey's testimony will answer questions that have arisen since Comey's sudden firing by President Donald Trump.

