Fox 7 Discussion: President Trump attacks London mayor hours after terror attacks

By: Rebecca Thomas

Posted: Jun 05 2017 08:25PM CDT

Updated: Jun 05 2017 08:30PM CDT

AUSTIN, Texas - Following Saturday's terror attack in London, President Trump turned to Twitter to criticize the mayor of London.


This comes after Mayor Sadiq Khan warned residents of increased police presence but assured them there was "no reason to be alarmed."

In response, President Trump tweeted: "Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement."

Followed by this tweet,"We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people."

GOP Consultant Matt Mackowiak and Ed Espinoza from "Progress Texas," discuss President Trump making those criticisms towards the London mayor only hours after the terror attack.

 

