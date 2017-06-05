Fox 7 Discussion: President Trump attacks London mayor hours after terror attacks

- Following Saturday's terror attack in London, President Trump turned to Twitter to criticize the mayor of London.



This comes after Mayor Sadiq Khan warned residents of increased police presence but assured them there was "no reason to be alarmed."

In response, President Trump tweeted: "Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement."

Followed by this tweet,"We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people."