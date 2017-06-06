Fox 7 Discussion: Gov. Abbott calls for special session on bathrooms, abortion and school finance

- State Rep.Tony Dale from Cedar Park talks to Fox 7 about the 20 items that Governor Greg Abbott wants lawmakers to address come this July special session.

Gov. Abbott announced Tuesday that he wants lawmakers to tackle 20 issues in all, including reviving the Bathroom Bill.

Abbott also ordered the legislature to work on increasing teacher pay and a limited form of school vouchers, which gives public money to private schools.

Another item is the an anti-abortion effort that would prohibit taxpayer dollars from being used to fund abortions and bar some insurance plans from covering the procedure.

The governor is also reviving an effort stalled during the regular session that would end voluntary payroll deductions of union dues from state and public employee paychecks.