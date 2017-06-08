Donald Trump Jr. responds to Comey testimony on Twitter

- As former FBI Director James Comey testified before Congress Thursday morning, President Donald Trump's eldest son used social media to respond to key points of Comey's testimony.

Donald Trump Jr. was active on Twitter Thursday as he sent out several tweets commenting on and even disputing parts of the former FBI director's testimony in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee regarding the investigation into Russia's alleged interference with the U.S. Presidential election.

His tweets come amid reports that the President himself disputes key elements of former FBI Director Comey's testimony.

Sources close to the President tell FOX News President Trump had reviewed Comey's prepared remarks and disputes claims that he sought “loyalty” from Comey and pressed him to lay off former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

He “did not say it,” a source said, adding, the “language used was not remotely close.”

He also said Trump told him in a subsequent meeting that he hoped Comey could “let this go” with regard to any investigation of Flynn.

Trump Jr. took to Twitter to comment on the Flynn investigation saying in a series of tweets:

"Flynn stuff is BS in context 2 guys talking about a guy they both know well. I hear "I hope nothing happens but you have to do your job, very far from any kind of coercion or influence and certainly not obstruction! Knowing my father for 39 years when he "orders or tells" you to do something there is no ambiguity, you will know exactly what he means"

A White House source also confirmed that President Trump’s legal team and senior aides are watching Comey’s testimony from the president’s personal dining room near the Oval Office.

Only the attorneys were expected to be watching.