Trump makes surprise visit to hospital treating hurt congressman

By: Associated Press

Posted: Jun 14 2017 09:07PM CDT

Updated: Jun 15 2017 06:11AM CDT

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where Rep. Steve Scalise is being treated for his injuries following Wednesday's shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice.

The president and first lady Melania Trump brought two bouquets of flowers to the hospital.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center said Scalise was shot in the left hip, after which "the bullet traveled across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs and causing severe bleeding."

Scalise was among several people wounded when a rifle-wielding attacker fired on lawmakers on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington. The attacker was shot and later died.

After Trump’s visit to the hospital, the president said Scalise is in tough shape but is a real fighter.

