Injured Capitol Police officer throws out first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted: Jun 21 2017 08:04PM CDT

Updated: Jun 22 2017 09:29AM CDT

WASHINGTON - One week after a Capitol Police officer was injured in a shooting that wounded Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) during a congressional baseball practice held in Alexandria, Virginia, Special Agent Crystal Griner threw out the ceremonial first pitch from her wheelchair before the start of the Congressional Women's Softball Game.

Griner was shot in the ankle when a gunman opened fire on the Republican baseball team preparing for the Congressional Baseball Game held the following day after the shooting. Griner had been hospitalized at MedStar Washington Hospital Center since the shooting, but is now well enough that she was able to attend the Congressional Women’s Softball Game held at the Watkins Recreation Center in Washington.

Griner was one of five people injured along with Scalise, fellow Capitol Police Officer David Bailey, House GOP aide Zack Barth and lobbyist Matt Mika. MedStar Washington Hospital Center said on Wednesday that Scalise was upgraded from critical to serious condition.

The gunman, James Hodgkinson, was killed during the incident.

