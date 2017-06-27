Drama with Trump, Disney over "Hall of Presidents"

Walt Disney World has had trouble coordinating with President Donald Trump for its "Hall of Presidents" exhibit, according to Vice.

The exhibit has not been open since January 2017, as Disney has been preparing a statue of Trump and a speech that animatronic Trump would give. It was supposed to reopen this summer, but that date has been pushed back to this fall at the earliest, according to Vice's Motherboard.

The delay was due to wrangling with Trump representatives over what would be said in the speech. Trump's people have insisted on writing the speech themselves, rather than allowing Disney to assist with it as they did with Clinton, Bush and Obama.

Things got so bad that some inside Disney wanted the final roll call to have President Lincoln speaking instead of Trump.

But after months of back and forth, an uneasy truce has been reached between the company and Trump officials -- but it's still unknown how much final say Disney will get in Trump's words.

Disney has been trying to keep the tug-of-war out of the news.

"They'd particularly like to avoid him tweeting about this situation," a source told Motherboard. "It would most likely result in a call for conservatives to boycott Walt Disney World, which is the company's biggest fear."

The exhibit opened in 1971 and contains a 23-minute show about the history of the American president. Towards the end of the show, a curtain is pulled to reveal a life-sized robot of every president. Since 1993, the show has concluded with the robot of the current president giving a short speech.

The White House has not publicly commented on the story.

Disney hopes to have the attraction reopened in time for the first anniversary of Trump's election in November.