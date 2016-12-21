Texas cops sweep up 36 in child sex sting

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Posted:Dec 21 2016 03:39PM CST

Updated:Dec 21 2016 03:39PM CST

Three-dozen Texas men could spend Christmas behind bars after they were swept up in an Internet sting and accused of trying to sexually exploit children.

The Montgomery County men were caught in “Operation Safe Holiday,” a police investigation that spanned from October to December. Undercover cops posing as children messaged the suspects and set up meetings, where the suspects were promptly arrested.

“Sexual predators are looking for opportunities to meet up with underage kids for sex and are using the Internet and social media apps to arrange the meetings,” Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon said Wednesday.

The arrests were made by the county’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force made up of the Conroe Police Department, the county’s constable’s offices, the district attorney’s office, Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Attorney General’s Office. Some of the suspects are also charged with Child Pornography and Attempted Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Read more on FOX NEWS


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories