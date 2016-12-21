Texas cops sweep up 36 in child sex sting

Three-dozen Texas men could spend Christmas behind bars after they were swept up in an Internet sting and accused of trying to sexually exploit children.

The Montgomery County men were caught in “Operation Safe Holiday,” a police investigation that spanned from October to December. Undercover cops posing as children messaged the suspects and set up meetings, where the suspects were promptly arrested.

“Sexual predators are looking for opportunities to meet up with underage kids for sex and are using the Internet and social media apps to arrange the meetings,” Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon said Wednesday.

The arrests were made by the county’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force made up of the Conroe Police Department, the county’s constable’s offices, the district attorney’s office, Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Attorney General’s Office. Some of the suspects are also charged with Child Pornography and Attempted Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

