Selena Gomez surprises patients on Christmas Eve at Cook Children's

Pop superstar and North Texas-native Selena Gomez warmed hearts of hospital patients on Christmas Eve.

The singer made a surprise visit to Cook Children’s in Fort Worth on Saturday to visit kids who couldn’t be home for Christmas.

The hospital posted photos of Gomez hugging a patient by a Christmas tree and chatting with her while they decorated Christmas cookies.

Cook Children’s said Gomez was a “sweetheart” for spending the morning of Christmas Eve at the hospital.