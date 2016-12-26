Selena Gomez surprises patients on Christmas Eve at Cook Children's

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Dec 26 2016 03:45PM CST

Updated:Dec 27 2016 01:07PM CST

Pop superstar and North Texas-native Selena Gomez warmed hearts of hospital patients on Christmas Eve.

The singer made a surprise visit to Cook Children’s in Fort Worth on Saturday to visit kids who couldn’t be home for Christmas.

The hospital posted photos of Gomez hugging a patient by a Christmas tree and chatting with her while they decorated Christmas cookies.

Cook Children’s said Gomez was a “sweetheart” for spending the morning of Christmas Eve at the hospital.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories