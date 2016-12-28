Apache helicopter crashes into southeast Texas beach water Texas Apache helicopter crashes into southeast Texas beach water Pasadena police have confirmed that an aircraft has landed into water near a cruise line terminal. The U.S. Coast Guard tells FOX 26 News that an Apache helicopter went down near El Jardin Beach. The Harris County Sheriff's Office is reporting that two people are not accounted for.

- Military officials confirmed two Army National Guard soldiers aboard an Apache helicopter died after the aircraft crashed into the water near Bayport Cruise Terminal near Pasadena, Texas on Wednesday.

Two soldiers were onboard the helicopter for a routine training flight. The helicopter launched from Ellington Airport on Wednesday afternoon and went into the water around 3:50 p.m.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene to assist in searching. During the search, the Harris County Sheriff's Office reported that two people are not accounted for, and officials later confirmed those soldiers as deceased.

"It is with our deepest sympathies that we tell you both service members on board the aircraft are deceased. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family," said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Glen Webb with the Texas Army National Guard.

Military officials said those on board were properly trained and the cause of the crash will continue to be investigated.

"All of our Army National Guard and air National Guard pilots are highly trained professionals," said Master Sergeant Sean Cowher. "At this time since we do not know the cause of the accident we can't speculate on anything like that our pilots are highly trained, highly qualified veterans that have been flying this aircraft for many years."

U.S. Rep. Pete Olson issued the following statement on Thursday in response to the report of the military helicopter crash: