Apache helicopter crashes into southeast Texas beach water

PASADENA, Texas (FOX 26) - Military officials confirmed two Army National Guard soldiers aboard an Apache helicopter died after the aircraft crashed into the water near Bayport Cruise Terminal near Pasadena, Texas on Wednesday.
Two soldiers were onboard the helicopter for a routine training flight. The helicopter launched from Ellington Airport on Wednesday afternoon and went into the water around 3:50 p.m.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene to assist in searching. During the search, the Harris County Sheriff's Office reported that two people are not accounted for, and officials later confirmed those soldiers as deceased.
"It is with our deepest sympathies that we tell you both service members on board the aircraft are deceased. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family," said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Glen Webb with the Texas Army National Guard.
Military officials said those on board were properly trained and the cause of the crash will continue to be investigated.
"All of our Army National Guard and air National Guard pilots are highly trained professionals," said Master Sergeant Sean Cowher. "At this time since we do not know the cause of the accident we can't speculate on anything like that our pilots are highly trained, highly qualified veterans that have been flying this aircraft for many years."
U.S. Rep. Pete Olson issued the following statement on Thursday in response to the report of the military helicopter crash:
It was devastating to learn that we lost two pilots yesterday during a training exercise over Galveston Bay. This demoralizing loss is a stark reminder of the risks our brave military members make every single day in defense of our nation - whether on the battlefield or in non-combat training situations. Our prayers go out to their family and friends and their fellow soldiers as they come to grips with this loss. We extend our deepest sympathies at this agonizing time. We are humbled and grateful for their service and sacrifice.