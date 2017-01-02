Spring Hill twins born in different years [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Photo courtesy Oak Hill Hospital Texas Spring Hill twins born in different years If being twins isn't unique enough, a brother and sister duo in Hernando County will forever have an interesting story to tell about their birth. One was born in 2016 and the other in 2017.

Geraldine Alexander, of Spring Hill, said she went into labor early around 3 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

"I wasn't due until January 23," said Alexander.

After more than eight hours of labor, Alexander gave birth to her baby girl Yulianne, at 11:43 p.m. on December 31, 2016.

Her twin brother, Zayne, seemed to be taking his time.

"I was sitting there looking at the clock, and looking at it and looking at it. I'm like, yeah, he's not coming out anytime soon," said Alexander.

To her surprise, at 12:01 a.m. Zayne was born, making his birthday January 1, 2017.

Not only is Zayne technically a year younger than Yulianne, his twin sister weighed 7 pounds even, while Zayne's weight was 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

Alexander said she is preparing for the sibling rivalry that's sure to come.

"They're going to fight," joked Alexander. "'Haha! I'm older than you!' They're going to fight a lot."

Twins born in separate years is very unique, but oddly there were at least three other cases at the start of 2017.

Couples in San Diego, Atlanta and Glendale, Arizona also welcomed one twin in 2016 and the other in 2017.

Last year, only one set of twins made headlines for this unique birth.

The end of the year will be a busy time for Alexander moving forward.

The mother of six also has a 7-year-old daughter who was born on Christmas day and a 5-year-old son born January 14. Her other two boys, 3 years old and 19 months old, are spring and summer babies.

"I have a lot of parties to plan!" said Alexander.

While the father is currently living out of state, Alexander said her oldest daughter is eager for her to get home so she can help care for her new baby siblings. She is especially excited to finally have a sister.

"Once I go home, she's going to be on mommy duty," said Alexander