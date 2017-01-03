Bodies of 5-year-old boy and his father found in lake after apparent boat accident

Posted:Jan 03 2017 01:16PM CST

Updated:Jan 03 2017 01:16PM CST

Search crews have recovered the bodies of a missing 5-year-old boy and his father from Lake Tawakoni, which is about 45 miles east of Dallas.

Texas Game Warden Gary Miller said the pair went duck hunting on the lake around 5:45 a.m. Monday. When they didn’t return home in the evening, family members reported them missing.

Search crews found their equipment and a hunting dog in the Caddo Arm of the lake around 11 p.m. The boy’s body was found on the surface area of the water a short time later.

Crews returned to the lake Tuesday morning to continue searching for the 25-year-old father. His body was pulled from the water around 10:30 a.m.

Read more on FOX NEWS


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories