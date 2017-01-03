Hospital patient angry over long wait time fires pistol; deputies shoot him

Deputies have shot a male in the parking lot of North Cypress Medical Center in Cypress, Texas, the Harris County Sheriff's Office has confirmed.

Someone who was in the emergency room of the facility started to express anger at the wait time, walked from out of the room into the lobby and fired his pistol, according to HCSO. No one was harmed from the gunshot.

The person with the gun then walked outside where two off-duty deputies confronted him.

The deputies ordered the male to lay down his weapon, but he instead aimed the pistol toward the deputies, which forced them to fire their weapons toward him.

Read more on FOX NEWS.