A suspect charged with murder in the beating death of a man at a Walmart in Texas is on the loose, police said Wednesday.

Michael Brandon Jemison, 29, allegedly struck the man in the head, and that man later died at the hospital.

Police say the victim, Justin Jones, was with a friend inside the Tomball Walmart on Monday around 1 a.m. when he at some point engaged in conversation with the suspect.

The suspect then struck Jones, knocking him to the floor unconscious.

