Harris County deputy charged with obscenity

Deputy charged with obscenity, relieved of duty
By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Jan 09 2017 04:19PM CST

Updated:Jan 11 2017 11:35AM CST

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andrew C. Sustaita Jr. was charged with obscenity on Monday. He has been relieved of duty.

"The allegation involves the production of obscene material that includes sexual contact with a dog," explained Harris County District Attorney's Office public information officer Dane Schiller.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office High Tech Crime Unit launched an investigation into an account in Harris County producing obscene material. Investigations say they discovered Sustaita was producing obscene material online.

Sustaita is a six-year HCSO veteran and was assigned to the Crime Control Division.

"The possession of obscene and illicit material is made even more troubling when a Sheriff’s Office employee is found to be involved,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in a statement. “Every resource of this office will be dedicated to protecting the public and holding our employees accountable for wrongdoing.”

Bond for Sustaita was set at $5,000.


