Corpus Christi mayor resigns after just 37 days

Mayor Dan McQueen of Corpus Christi, Texas, has resigned after just 37 days in office.

McQueen’s brief term was marked with controversy that he fueled with negative posts on his personal Facebook page about City Council members, city staff and the local news media, according to The Caller Times. It is difficult to track down exactly what he wrote because according to reports, his account was deactivated.

McQueen made comments about the education levels of members of City Council, KIII-TV reported. The Mayor allegedly said the city council members only had a high school education, which is largely untrue. Many have at least bachelor’s degrees from reputable colleges.

However, during an interview with KIII just two hours before he resigned, McQueen dodged questions about his own education.

Read more on FOX NEWS.