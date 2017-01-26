Dallas teacher on leave because of Trump inauguration video

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Jan 26 2017 01:59PM CST

Updated:Jan 26 2017 03:46PM CST

DALLAS - The Dallas Independent School District placed a teacher on administrative leave after learning about a controversial video posted on social media.

Someone shared a short clip of Adamson High School art teacher Payal Modi squirting a water gun at a video image of President Donald Trump during his inauguration. She screams, “Die!”

The original video was reportedly posted on Modi’s Instagram account and captioned, “Watching the #inauguration in my classroom like…. #no #stop #denial #squirtgun #hypocrisy #powerless.” That post has been removed, but copies of the video are still circulating on social media.

It’s not clear if there were any students in the classroom at the time, but other voices can be heard in the background of the video

A spokeswoman for DISD confirmed the district is investigating the incident. Modi was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.


