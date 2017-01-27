AG Ken Paxton agrees with Trump on possibility of voter fraud Texas AG Ken Paxton agrees with Trump on possibility of voter fraud President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive action to commission an election fraud investigation.

The proposed investigation is raising the prospect of a federal government probe into the widely debunked claim that millions voted illegally, including ballots cast under the names of dead people.

Tens of millions of Americans move across the country annually. About a thousand people move to Texas every month.

“People do move,” said Dallas County Elections Administrator Toni Pippins-Poole. “And one of the things that they don’t do is tell the last county where they were registered.”

Two million in America die each year, and those registered to vote must be purged from voting lists.

The general election that saw President Trump win the Electoral College also saw him lose the popular vote. In his first interview as president on ABC News, he said as many as five million people voted illegally.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton agrees with the president.

“We have our own voter fraud investigation,” he said. “It’s pretty clear that there is some fraud going on, at least in Texas. It would not surprise me if that’s not going on all over the nation.”

Secretaries of state across the nation have said there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Pippins-Poole says states work with each other to share information weekly about people who've moved so that people can be purged from the state they left.

“We don’t have people who have the ability to vote twice,” she said.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz says he sees no evidence of voter fraud in the 2016 and says his committee will not investigate it.

The Utah republican says President Trump could order the justice department to investigate.