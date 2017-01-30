Truck driver accused in crash that killed softball players commits suicide

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Jan 30 2017 09:44AM CST

Updated:Jan 30 2017 03:51PM CST

DALLAS - The truck driver accused of killing four North Texas college athletes in an accident three years ago committed suicide.

According to the Tarrant County medical examiner, 55-year-old Russell Staley shot himself at his home in Saginaw over the weekend.

Staley's trial was set to start in a few weeks. An investigation found he was on synthetic drugs when he hit the North Central Texas College softball team’s bus in southern Oklahoma.

Four players from the college in Gainesville died -- 19-year-old Meagan Richardson, 20-year-old Brooke Deckard, 18-year-old Katelynn Woodlee and 20-year-old Jaiden Pelton.

About a dozen other other players were injured in the crash.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories