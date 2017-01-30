VIDEO: Attack on bus driver thwarted by man with cane Texas VIDEO: Attack on bus driver thwarted by man with cane The city said that bus never made it to its next bus stop because one of its riders started acting strange and then attacked the woman driving the bus.

A senior citizen stepped in and began hitting the bus driver's assailant with his cane.

Surveillance footage shows the attack happening near 35th and Troost. The attacker can be seen approaching the bus driver and harassing her.

Then he takes it to the next level.

