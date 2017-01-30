VIDEO: Attack on bus driver thwarted by man with cane

Bus attack surveillance

Posted:Jan 30 2017 04:19PM CST

Updated:Jan 31 2017 03:02PM CST

KANSAS CITY, Missouri - The city said that bus never made it to its next bus stop because one of its riders started acting strange and then attacked the woman driving the bus.

A senior citizen stepped in and began hitting the bus driver's assailant with his cane.

Surveillance footage shows the attack happening near 35th and Troost. The attacker can be seen approaching the bus driver and harassing her.

Then he takes it to the next level.

Read the full story at fox4kc.com


