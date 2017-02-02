Arlington officer seriously hurt in traffic stop, suspect killed

Saul Garza reports.
By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Feb 02 2017 07:03AM CST

Updated:Feb 02 2017 04:09PM CST

ARLINGTON, Texas - An Arlington man was shot and killed after running over a police officer, seriously injuring her.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Spring Lake Driver in North Arlington.

A female officer pulled a vehicle over and realized the driver, 23-year-old Travis Crane, was wanted in Dallas County for felony evading arrest and a probation violation. He also had several outstanding misdemeanor warrants out of Grand Prairie.

The officer called for backup.  Then as she tried to arrest Crane he put his vehicle in reverse and hit the officer. He ran over her a second time as he tried to take off.

“The driver made a decision and reversed and struck an officer, actually ran over one of our officers and struck that officer’s patrol vehicle,” said Arlington Lt. Chris Cook. “While this is going on, another officer is having a struggle trying to get the driver to stop.”
 

Other officers quickly responded and one fired shots, hitting and killing Crane. Police said there were two other adults and a toddler in the suspect’s vehicle, but they were not hurt.

Fellow officers were able to pull the injured officer to safety. She was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in serious condition.

Crane had a lengthy criminal record, including assault, theft, drugs and evading arrest.

 The officer suffered several broken bones and fractures, but police say she is expected to make a full recovery. She's described as a pro-active patrol officer with 14 years on the force. She is also a wife and mother.


