Texas police officer under fire after message to illegal immigrants goes viral

A Texas police officer is under fire after posting an unauthorized video telling undocumented immigrants in his city that his department has not enforced immigration laws “for many, many years.”

Fort Worth Officer Daniel Segura posted a nearly 6-minute video on his Facebook page Wednesday morning, hoping to calm fears in the local Hispanic community following President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration and the national debate over “sanctuary cities.”

He said his fellow police officers “don’t care” about a person’s immigration status and that they have the “same rights as anyone else who lives in Fort Worth.”

“We are going to defend you. We are going to protect you,” Segura said in Spanish.

It was Segura's talk about the enforcement of federal immigration laws that got him in the most trouble.

