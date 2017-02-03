Texas police officer under fire after message to illegal immigrants goes viral

Posted:Feb 03 2017 04:23PM CST

Updated:Feb 03 2017 04:23PM CST

A Texas police officer is under fire after posting an unauthorized video telling undocumented immigrants in his city that his department has not enforced immigration laws “for many, many years.”

Fort Worth Officer Daniel Segura posted a nearly 6-minute video on his Facebook page Wednesday morning, hoping to calm fears in the local Hispanic community following President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration and the national debate over “sanctuary cities.”

WATCH OFFICER DANIEL SEGURA'S MESSAGE HERE

He said his fellow police officers “don’t care” about a person’s immigration status and that they have the “same rights as anyone else who lives in Fort Worth.”

“We are going to defend you. We are going to protect you,” Segura said in Spanish.

It was Segura's talk about the enforcement of federal immigration laws that got him in the most trouble.

Read more on FOX NEWS


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories