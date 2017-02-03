Texas couple celebrates 75th anniversary

IOLA, Texas (FOX) - Since 1942, Beth and Ashley Blagrave have loved each other.  Now, the couple is celebrating 75 years of marriage.

Their parents say they met when they were babies, although neither remembers that first meeting.  They do, however, remember their first official date in 1940. 

"We had a blind date that night after church," Beth recalled.

They say there were not sparks right away, but they tied the knot two years later, in January of 1942. 

Now, they've been through it all, from Ashley's three-year deployment in the navy to the deaths of two of their sons.

The couple now fills their home with Beth's paintings, Ashley's buck antlers, and the love of their forever growing family.

"I can't talk, I can't hear, and I can't see," Ashley chuckled.  "But she's everything to me."

"That's the way I feel," Beth added.  "He's first in my life."


