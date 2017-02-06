West Texas body ID'd as missing college student Zuzu Verk

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Feb 06 2017 03:38PM CST

Updated:Feb 06 2017 04:57PM CST

Authorities have positively ID’d a body found in West Texas as missing college student ZuZu Verk.

Alpine police arrested the boyfriend of Verk Saturday morning, a day after finding human remains in a shallow grave near the area she went missing four months ago. Robert Fabian was arrested on a warrant for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse.

Authorities also announced a second man has been taken into custody in connection with the case. Chris Estrada, a friend of Fabian’s, was arrested on Monday in the Phoenix-area on the same charges.

"I think now that we have both of them into custody we're going to start hearing what people knew that they just didn't want to talk about or maybe were afraid of them or whatever,” said Brewster County Sheriff Robby Dodson.

Verk went missing last fall. The 22-year-old grew up in Keller, but attended Sul Ross State University in Alpine. She was reported missing after she missed a mid-term. Family members said Verk went out with her boyfriend the night before she disappeared.

Investigators made that positive ID on the remains of Verk using dental records.

A judge on Monday set Fabian’s bond at $500,000. An extradition effort was in the works to bring Estrada back to Brewster County.

Verk's family has asked for privacy at this time until further notice.


