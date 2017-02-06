Farewell party for formerly conjoined twins

When Scarlett and Ximena Hernandez-Torres were born on May 16, 2015 they were joined together below the waist sharing a colon and bladders.

On April 12, 2016 45 medical professionals at Driscoll Children's Hospital in Corpus Christi operated on the two girls. It was a 12 hour and ten minute procedure and by the end the two were separated.

The family is now heading back home to the Rio Grande Valley after the hospital hosted a farewell reception on Monday.

“We are delighted that the twins are doing great. We are happy that they are going home to their loved ones, and will miss taking care of them here in Corpus Christi. However, we will continue to take great care of them in our satellite clinics,” said team leader Dr. Haroon Patel.