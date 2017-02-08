Plans for romantic dinner went awry before Texas student disappeared

The night before a Texas college student vanished, she and her boyfriend had plans for a romantic dinner at his apartment -- before they got into a violent fight, according to police documents released Tuesday.

Zuzu Verk, a 22-year-old Sul Ross State University student from the Fort Worth suburb of Keller, disappeared Oct. 12 of last year. On Monday, investigators confirmed her body turned up in a shallow grave near Alpine.

"Why was she killed? And exactly how? Those are the big questions now," Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson said.

The police documents may fill in some gaps in the case. They also found that her boyfriend, 26-year-old Robert Fabian, bought three plastic painters' drop cloths -- the same type of sheets that turned up with her body.

Fabian was jailed on a charge of tampering with evidence by concealing a human corpse but other charges were expected, Dodson said. Bond was set at $500,000. His attorney did not return messages Monday from The Associated Press.

