ISIS supporter sentenced to prison in Muhammad cartoon contest attack

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Posted:Feb 08 2017 03:21PM CST

Updated:Feb 08 2017 03:21PM CST

An American-born Muslim convert convicted of supporting the Islamic State terror group and helping to plot a 2015 attack on a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Texas was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years behind bars.

Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem told the judge in Phoenix he “had nothing to do” with the attack. However, authorities said Kareem provided the cash that his two friends – Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi – used to open fire outside the anti-Islam event in Garland.

Simpson and Soofi were killed in a police shootout outside the contest and a security guard was wounded. No one else was hurt.

Prosecutors sought a life sentence for Kareem, who became the second person in the U.S. to be convicted of charges of supporting ISIS. He was convicted of conspiring to support a foreign terrorist organization, interstate transportation of firearms and other charges.

