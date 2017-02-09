Border agents seize nearly 4,000 pounds of marijuana hidden in fake key limes

Posted:Feb 09 2017 07:00AM CST

Updated:Feb 09 2017 12:58PM CST

FOX NEWS - Authorities in Texas last month recovered about 4,000 pounds of marijuana hidden inside a shipment of fake key limes near the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials found the drugs in a commercial shipment on Jan. 30 at the Pharr International Bridge in Brownsville, Texas, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Drug-sniffing dogs and imaging scanners were used to locate the drugs hidden in a tractor-trailer, the agency said in a statement. Officials said there were 34,764 packages containing 3,947.37 pounds of marijuana.

The drugs have a street value of nearly $800,000. The newspaper reported that Homeland Security investigators were taking over the case.

“This is an outstanding interception of narcotics. Our CBP officers continue to excel in their knowledge of smuggling techniques which allows them to intercept these kinds of attempts to introduce narcotics into our country,” Port Director Efrain Solis Jr. said.

Continue reading this story at FOXNews.com


