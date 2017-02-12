Child, 9, calls police after finding parents shot dead

HOUSTON (AP) -- Authorities say a 9-year-old girl called police after she found her parents dead inside their southwest Houston home.

Officers who responded also found the couple had 6-month-old triplets. None of the children have been hurt.

Police are investigating the case as a murder-suicide. Names of the man and woman haven't been released. The 9-year-old told police she heard her mother and stepfather arguing Saturday, then heard two gunshots.

Child welfare officials have released the children to relatives.