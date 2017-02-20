91-year-old man and 40-year-old wife found dead in Galveston home [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Galveston, Texas Texas 91-year-old man and 40-year-old wife found dead in Galveston home Police arrived to a home near the Galveston seawall where an elderly man and a woman were found dead on Monday morning.

Officers arrived to the home on Beluche Drive near 77th Street at around 11:15 a.m. Monday after relatives reported finding the bodies.

Galveston police later identified the two people as Dulce Everett, 40, and Byron Everett, 91. They did not rule the incident as a murder-suicide but did indicate that there would not be a search for any suspects.

The investigation into the deaths is ongoing.