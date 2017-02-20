91-year-old man and 40-year-old wife found dead in Galveston home

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Feb 20 2017 12:41PM CST

Updated:Feb 21 2017 06:14AM CST

GALVESTON, Texas (FOX 26) - Police arrived to a home near the Galveston seawall where an elderly man and a woman were found dead on Monday morning.

Officers arrived to the home on Beluche Drive near 77th Street at around 11:15 a.m. Monday after relatives reported finding the bodies.

Galveston police later identified the two people as Dulce Everett, 40, and Byron Everett, 91. They did not rule the incident as a murder-suicide but did indicate that there would not be a search for any suspects.

The investigation into the deaths is ongoing.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories