Report of shots fired at Ben Taub General Hospital

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Feb 21 2017 02:13PM CST

Updated:Feb 21 2017 03:34PM CST

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Houston police is responding to a report of shots fired at Ben Taub General Hospital in the Texas Medical Center. SWAT unit members were also arriving to the hospital campus.

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said officers completed a preliminary search of every floor of the hospital and did not find a shooter or anyone injured. Police will conduct a second search of the hospital.

Chief Acevedo said multiple witnesses described the suspect as a while bald male.

Ben Taub General Hospital employees tell FOX 26 News reporter Angela Chen are not able to get inside the building for their shifts following the reports of the shots fired.

Houston police and the Harris County Sheriff's Office dealt with a shooting inside Ben Taub Hospital on the fifth floo ron Oct. 5, 2016 when a deputy was forced to shoot a suspect. That suspect was in HCSO custody for a probation revocation hearing and was brought to the hospital after complaining about seizures.


