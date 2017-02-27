Governor Abbott offers reward in case of 8-year-old road rage shooting

AUSTIN - The Office of the Governor's Criminal Justice Division today offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person or persons involved in the shooting of eight year-old De'Maree Adkins. The award offered by the Governor's office, combined with the Houston Crime Stoppers award of $5,000 will bring the total amount to $15,000.

Read Gunman kills 8-year-old after car accident

Following a car crash around 2:00 A.M. on Saturday in Houston, an unknown gunman opened fire on the vehicle De'Maree was traveling in, resulting in her death.

"Cecilia and I send our deepest sympathies to De'Maree's family during this unimaginably difficult time," said Governor Abbott. "There is no place for heinous acts like this in Texas. We urge anyone who has any information to contact Houston Crime Stoppers immediately to bring those involved to justice."

To be eligible for the cash reward, all tips must be submitted through Houston Crime Stoppers using one of the following methods:

Call the Houston Crime Stoppers hotline at 713-222-8477

Text TIP610 plus your tip to 274637

Submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org

All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with the financial burden of a burial. To donate, click here.