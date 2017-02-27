Northeast PD: ‘Don't' steal Whataburger order numbers'

By: Gerardo Martinez

Posted:Feb 27 2017 05:50PM CST

Updated:Feb 27 2017 09:46PM CST

A North Texas police department is warning Whataburger fans everywhere to not steal their plastic order numbers.

As tempting as it may be, the Northeast Police Department in Denton County is warning Whataburger patrons that customers taking the plastic order numbers may end up with a ticket.

“We have learned that it has become a game for area teens to be removing the plastic ‘order numbers’ from the restaurant when in attendance,” the department said on Facebook. “Removing these items without consent is a theft, which could result in a citation being issued for Theft of Property under $100.00.”

Northeast PD also posted pictures on Facebook of several order numbers they recently recovered and confiscated and compared them how many a Whataburger restaurant had.

“The issue has become very apparent when we (NEPD), at times possess more of these numbers than the restaurant does,” the department said.

Facebook users were quick to react to the department’s warning.

“Great! I can sleep at night knowing these thugs are off the streets!” one Facebook commenter said.

“Hey NPD, I saw someone steal some napkins and one too many ketchup packets at Roosters just the other day. Get em' TEX!” another commenter joked.


