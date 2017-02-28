Houston woman in car with 2 daughters shot, killed by gunman

Crime Scene
Crime Scene

HOUSTON (AP) -- A Houston woman who was a passenger in a vehicle with her husband and two young children was shot and killed by a suspect in a carjacking that occurred moments earlier.

Houston police spokesman Kese Smith says a Jeep Commander was taken from its driver Monday evening by two suspects. The Jeep backed into the vehicle containing the family of four before driving away.

Smith says the family followed the Jeep into a parking lot where the woman's husband told the suspects his intention to call police.

The driver of the Jeep then fired multiple shots, striking 29-year-old Jessica Lynn Mills, who later died.

The shooting occurred as Mills' 4-year-old daughter and 4-month-old daughter were in the back seat.

Police continued to search Tuesday for the suspects.


