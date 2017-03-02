Dealership gives new car to man who walked to work

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 02 2017 07:51PM CST

Updated:Mar 03 2017 09:09AM CST

MCKINNEY, Texas - A Plano man who has been walking 12 miles every day to his job at Braum’s in McKinney drove to work for the first time.

Pat Lobb’s Toyota of McKinney presented Patrick Edmond with a new car on Thursday.

Edmond gained national attention after a McKinney police officer noticed him walking on the side of the road last month and offered him a ride. The officer decided to share Edmond's story, and the kindness spread from there.

“And he said 'Do you mind if I take a selfie picture with you?' because I told him how I walked from Plano,” Edmond recalled. “And I said sure. So he took the selfie, and I went on to work. And next thing you know, he posted it on Facebook and it blew up."

A GoFundMe campaign also raised more than $3,500 to help.

Edmond says he thanks God for putting so many generous people in his life.


