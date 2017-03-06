Searchers find toddler, dad still missing near Denton Creek

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 06 2017 09:56PM CST

Updated:Mar 07 2017 06:17PM CST

DENTON COUNTY, Texas - A search team found a missing 2-year-old boy wandering around the bank of Denton Creek a day after he and his father disappeared.

Trophy Club PD spokeswoman Tracy Shields said the toddler approached the searchers around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. He said he was cold, hungry and scared. He also had some scratches on him, but otherwise appeared to be in good condition.

“The fact that he’s in such great shape is really a miracle,” she said.

The boy was taken to Cook Children’s Hospital for an evaluation and will be reunited with his mother. Meanwhile, crews are still searching for his 38-year-old father. The search, involving drones and canines, will go until darkness on Tuesday. After that, the search will transition to a recovery mission.

The pair disappeared Monday afternoon while fishing in the creek above Lake Grapevine. Teams from multiple law enforcement agencies searched for them until about 2 a.m. They found their boat on the shore, but no one was in it.

Based on the location where the boat was found and things found in the water, Shields said investigators do believe there was some sort of accident, but it doesn't appear the toddler was ever submerged in the water.

Shields said the boy was found in the area near the boat, but he didn’t say much about what happened.

“As we deal with 2-year-olds, they don’t often say much. But after what he went through all night, we’re not surprised that his only concern is getting something to drink right now,” she said.

Investigators are hoping he will be able to tell them more about what happened once he is reunited with his mother.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories