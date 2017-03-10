Gas leak ignites fire in Downtown Dallas

- Emergency crews are working a gas leak that ignited into a fire in Downtown Dallas Friday afternoon.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans says construction crews were working in the area when their drill struck a gas line in the 2100 block of Main Street around 3 p.m.

Crazy fire downtown Dallas pic.twitter.com/Hq3cCaJjBK — Sean Berry (@SeanBerryPhotog) March 10, 2017

Several witnesses say they heard a loud explosion before the fire started. The black smoke from the fire was visible for miles.

Police have closed down several streets while crews work to put out the fire.

Cesar Chavez N & S bound between Pacific & Young;Commerce at Pearl;both directions on Main Street shut down at Harwood;Elm & 45 & all ramps — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) March 10, 2017

Evans says two people suffered minor, nonlife-threatening injuries. Stay with FOX 4 as this story develops.