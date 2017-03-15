Couple accused of sexually assaulting teen

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 15 2017 11:16AM CDT

Updated:Mar 15 2017 02:05PM CDT

IRVING, Texas - A man and his wife in Irving are accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Dustin and Danielle Ewing were arrested Monday. They were booked into the Irving city jail on aggravated sexual assault charges. Their bond was set at $50,000 each.

Police said Dustin, 29, began abusing the girl last year. His wife, who is also 29 year old, joined in after finding out about the relationship.

The teenager’s mother is a family friend. She found out earlier this month and called police.

Detectives do not believe there are any other victims in the case, police said.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories