Texas father who forced daughter into prostitution is sentenced

Posted:Mar 15 2017 03:42PM CDT

Updated:Mar 15 2017 03:42PM CDT

A Houston-area man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday for forcing his daughter into prostitution.

The man was sentenced in Harris County after pleading guilty to aggravated compelling of prostitution. He was arrested in June 2015 following an undercover investigation by the Houston Police Department’s Vice Division and the FBI, part of Houston’s Child Exploitation Task Force.

“It’s believing in her (the daughter), and then building a case with evidence that supports her story, if it does,” said JoAnne Musick, chief of Harris County District Attorney’s Office of Sex Crimes Division.

Fox News will not identify the man to protect the identity of his daughter, a victim of a sex crime.

Read more on FOX NEWS


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories