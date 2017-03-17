Two kids shot outside Fort Worth Chuck E. Cheese

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 17 2017 06:56PM CDT

Updated:Mar 18 2017 02:23PM CDT

FORT WORTH, Texas - Two children were accidentally shot outside of a Chuck E. Cheese, Fort Worth police say.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon just before 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Chuck E. Cheese on Southwest Loop 820.

Police say two 3-year-old boys came out of the Chuck E. Cheese and went to their SUV ahead of their parents. When the boys opened the door, they picked up a .380-caliber pistol that either fell out or was found in the side compartment. 

The child who found the handgun accidentally shot himself in the hand, and the same bullet hit the other child in the back, a police spokesperson said.

Both of the kids were rushed to the hospital. One child had serious but non-life threatening injuries. The other child only had minor injuries.

Police say this is the second day in a row they've dealt with a case involving young children finding a gun and shooting it.

"As we've seen in the last two days, we've had some very fortunate families to have their loved ones around," said Fort Worth Police Sgt. Mark Povero. "It could've been much worse. We could be talking about deceased children."

A separate incident happened Thursday morning at the Chesnut Ridge Apartments where a 5-year old found a gun on a dresser and shot himself in the hand. That child also survived.

Fort Worth Police Crimes Against Children Unit is investigating. Police say the boy who was shot in the back has a long road of recovery ahead of him and is not out of the woods just yet.

Police say it's too early to determine if the parents will face any charges.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories