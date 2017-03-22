Texas woman staged her own kidnapping and sexual assault, police say

Police now believe a kidnapping and sexual assault case that rattled the small North Texas town of Denison earlier this month was a hoax.

Breana Harmon Talbott, 18, confessed to investigators Tuesday night and admitted she staged the attack. She also admitted the injuries to her body were self-inflicted, the Denison Police Department said.

The story made headlines after Talbott’s worried fiancé reported her missing on March 8. He told FOX 4 he asked a neighbor to check on her and that neighbor found her keys and a shoe on the ground outside her apartment.

Police got involved with the search. Dogs and officer were out searching until someone from a nearby church called to report that a woman had disrupted their service to ask for help. She was wearing only her shirt, bra and underwear.

