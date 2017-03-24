West Texas teen gets 50 years for killing father, stepmom

Posted:Mar 24 2017 04:00PM CDT

Updated:Mar 24 2017 04:00PM CDT

BROWNWOOD, Texas (AP) -- Prosecutors say a West Texas youth has pleaded guilty to killing his father and stepmother in a plea deal that carries a 50-year prison term.

Seventeen-year-old Cody Michael Flores pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of murder and was sentenced in Brownwood.

Flores was originally charged, as an adult, with capital murder in the September shooting deaths of Abuith Flores and Ophelia Lucio at their home near Lake Brownwood. The teen, if convicted, would have faced a maximum life prison term and parole eligibility after 40 years.

Investigators say Flores called 911 to report the victims were killed during a home invasion. An affidavit says Flores later acknowledged shooting the couple  because his father wouldn't let him live with his grandmother.

Flores will be eligible for parole in 25 years.

AP-WF-03-24-17 1946GMT


