Grand Prairie middle school teacher arrested for improper relationship with student

A Grand Prairie middle school teacher was arrested Friday for an alleged improper relationship with a student.

Rebecca Goerdel was a teacher at the Young Men's Leadership Academy at Kennedy Middle School.

GPISD officials said in a statement that administrators got information about a potential problem on March 10 and she has not been in a classroom since that time.

Law enforcement was notified the same day of the allegation, which resulted in Friday’s arrest.

"This kind of conduct is outrageous and will not be tolerated" said Dr. Susan Hull GRPSD Superintendent of Schools. "The teacher student relationship is sacred. It reflects a vow from teachers to parents that their children are safe as safe as they would be at home.”