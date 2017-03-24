Angry cow has beef with Temple police officer

By: Gerardo Martinez

Posted:Mar 24 2017 03:40PM CDT

Updated:Mar 24 2017 03:40PM CDT

TEMPLE, Texas -

A Central Texas police officer managed to escape from an angry bovine that had an apparent beef with the officer.

The strange chase happened Thursday afternoon in Temple, Texas, according to KCEN-TV.

The Temple police officer spent the day trying to corral the heifer that ran away.

The police department shared dashcam video of the chase. In the video, the officer managed to corner the bovine in a fence. But just as the officer was closing the gate, the quick-thinking cow charged at the officer and broke through the gate, escaping once again.

The officer managed to quickly jump out of the bovine's way and was not injured. No word yet if the cow has been captured.


