Illegal immigrant charged in kidnapping of Texas woman

Posted:Mar 26 2017 03:34PM CDT

Updated:Mar 26 2017 03:34PM CDT

An illegal immigrant tied up a Texas woman, forced her into her car and tried to drive off with her on Wednesday, but the woman was able to escape and eventually helped lead authorities to her suspected attacker, officials said.

The man was not identified, and it was unknown how long he had been in the U.S. or what country he comes from. A media relations person was not available on Sunday to respond to questions from Fox News.

The man was charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony and aggravated kidnapping. He also faces immigration proceedings, and is being held at Dimmit County Jail, a Friday statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

The woman told authorities she had been supplying food and water to the man, who was staying somewhere behind her house, for three days before he allegedly tried to kidnap her. She escaped as the man tried to start her car, officials said.

